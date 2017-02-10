9 Times The A-List Dressed Like An Oscar To The Oscars

When our fave celebs literally went for gold on the Oscars red carpet...

Undecided on what to wear to this years Oscars? How about an award-esque golden gown inspired by the iconic statue itself.

As award season is all about celebrating the glitz and glam of Hollywood’s finest gold is undoubtedly the colour of the night, with Oscar golden girls from Meryl Streep to Emma Stone all having celebrated metallic-moments on the red carpet.

Opting for a top-to-toe glitzy and golden look for the main awards show and the (notoriously fun) Oscars after parties seems to be the done thing – with nominated actresses literally going for gold. With Hollywood’s best stylists accessorising their clients glittering gowns with embellished clutch bags, matchy metallic sandals and the most bedazzling jewellery to create the right moment.

Here are our nine ‘golden girl‘ Oscar moments…

The ultimate golden girl – 3 time Academy Award winner (and 17 times nominated) Meryl Streep, wearing custom Lanvin to the 2012 Oscars.

How cute is Renee Zellweger in this incredible glitzy Carolina Herrera gown at the 2013 Oscars?

Vanessa Hudgens shines in Moschino for the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars after party.

Emma Stone in Elie Saab at the 2015 Academy Awards. We’re all waiting to see whether she’ll revisit this golden look at the Oscars later this month, where she’s nominated for Best Actress for La La Land.

You can always count on Lily Collins to go glam for the after party. We think this cute starlet looks super sweet in this Saint Laurent style at last year’s Vanity Fair party.

Noone can pull off a gold serpent-effect gown quite like Look favourite Margot Robbie, who absolutely bedazzled in this Tom Ford style at last year’s Academy awards.

Keeping it cute in Oscar de la Renta, Cameron Diaz glistened on the red carpet at the 2010 awards.

Taylor Swift matched her glittery gold Jimmy Choo’s to her Zuhair Murad mini dress for the 2011 Vanity Fair party.

Hollywood golden gal Kate Hudson took the golden vibe to a whole other level when she wore an actual 14-carat gold Versace dress to the 2003 Oscars. Truly glitzy.