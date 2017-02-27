So There Was A HUGE Mistake At The End Of The Oscars

They actually announced the WRONG winners for Best Picture....

Erm. So something very, very bad happened at the Oscars.

It was the moment that everyone had been waiting for – the announcement of Best Picture.

After fourteen nominations and six wins, La La Land was tipped to scoop the prize. So, when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway read out the musical as the evening’s winners, we weren’t really all that surprised.

In true Oscars style, the cast and crew bundled onto the stage to collect the gong.

The speeches were made, tears were shed… And then, seemingly out of nowhere, the audience was suddenly told that, in fact, Moonlight had won.

Warren tried to explain, ‘I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land. That’s why I looked at Faye, and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.’

Oh no. It seemed as though the pair had been reading from the wrong envelope.

Social media reacted accordingly:

There’s always a handful of stand-out moments that come out of A-list award shows, but we don’t think that anything quite like this has happened since, well, that viral John Travolta blunder back in 2014.

Awks.

We’re so pleased that Moonlight took the final accolade, and we also have to hand it to the people behind La La Land for being so gracious once the real winners had been announced.

Oh, what a night.