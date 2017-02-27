Oscars 2017: All The Best Dresses From The Vanity Fair Party

44 images

Katy Perry, Kate Bosworth and Diane Kruger all looked amazing

If your famous and you don’t get an invite to the actual Oscars, the next best thing is getting one for the Vanity Fair party. We liken it to being invited to a wedding. You might not be a day guest but you’re going to the evening bash.

The Vanity Fair party was packed with stylish stars

Stars such as Katy Perry, Thandie Newton and Sofia Vergara all popped along to the VF event to watch the Academy Awards live in the swanky venue before the winners hit Vanity Fair to let their hair down.

Perry’s newly blonde bob looked slick, styled poker straight, showing off the cool blunt cut. The singer looked amazing in her bronze gown which was split to the thigh.

Katy Perry wowed in a metallic number

Liberty Ross shunned fancy gowns in favour of a cool masculine vibe. The beautiful brunette looked amazing in slim fit trousers and a chic silver blazer. We loved the pop of colour on her lips, too.

One celeb who stuck to red carpet tradition was Rashida Jones. The star chose a luxe navy floorsweeper covered with dazzling gems.