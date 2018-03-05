Here’s Who Won Big At The Oscars 2018 Last Night

There were some big surprises...

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

The Oscars 2018 took place just hours ago, held this year in LA’s Dolby Theatre and hosted by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Jimmy’s opening monologue set the tone of the night, addressing the #MeToo movement and calling for change, with A-list award-winners then following suit, using their acceptance speeches to call out gender inequality, with Best Actress winner Frances McDormand asking all of the women in the room to stand with her.

But who won big? And which wins made history?

From Greta Gerwig’s record-breaking nomination making her the fifth woman ever to be nominated for a Best Director gong to a very surprising Best Picture win from The Shape of Water, here’s everything you need to know…

Here’s who won big at the Oscars 2018…

Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri***WINNER

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour***WINNER

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya***WINNER

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri ***WINNER

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Best Picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water***WINNER

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Makeup and Hairstyling

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, and Lucy Sibbick, Darkest Hour***WINNER

Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard, Victoria & Abdul

Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast

Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread***WINNER

Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water

Consolata Boyle, Victoria & Abdul

Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus***WINNER

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Sound Editing

Julian Slater, Baby Driver

Mark Mangini and Theo Green, Blade Runner 2049

Richard King and Alex Gibson, Dunkirk***WINNER

Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira, The Shape of Water

Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound Mixing

Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin, and Mary H. Ellis, Baby Driver

Ron Bartlett, Dough Hemphill, and Mac Ruth, Blade Runner 2049

Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landarker, and Gary A. Rizzo, Dunkirk***WINNER

Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, and Glen Gauthier, The Shape of Water

David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce, and Stuart Wilson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)

Blade Runner: 2049 (Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola)

Darkest Hour (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)

Dunkirk (Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis)

The Shape of Water (Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin)***WINNER

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)***WINNER

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball***WINNER

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco***WINNER

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049 (John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert, and Richard R. Hoover)***WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, and Dan Sudick)

Kong: Skull Island (Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, and Mike Meinardus)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan, and Chris Corbould)

War for the Planet of the Apes (Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, and Joel Whist)

Film Editing

Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos, Baby Driver

Lee Smith, Dunkirk ***WINNER

Tatiana S. Riegel, I, Tonya

Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Documentary Short Subject

Edith and Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405**WINNER

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Live Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child***WINNER

Watu Wote: All of Us

Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me by Your Name***WINNER

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist

Scott Frank, James Mangold, and Michael Green, Logan

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Virgil Williams and Dee Rees, Mudbound

Original Screenplay

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, The Big Sick

Jordan Peele, Get Out***WINNER

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Cinematography

Roger A. Deakins, Blade Runner: 2049***WINNER

Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Rachel Morrison, Mudbound

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Original Score

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water***WINNER

John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Original Song

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me by Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco***WINNER

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Directing

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, Shape of Water***WINNER