Um. So The Academy Kinda Screwed Up The Oscar Nominations…

The Oscars website listed some of the wrong actors, and it was all very awkward...

The Oscar nominations are officially in! But unfortunately, it looks as though the Academy may have made a serious blunder.

When the shortlist was revealed via a live stream yesterday, we learnt that Emma Stone (La La Land), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Isabelle Huppert (Elle) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) were up for the Best Actress In A Leading Role award.

However, the ceremony’s official website said something different. Eeeep.

Eagle-eyed film fans noticed that immediately after the nominations were announced, the site listed Amy Adams (Arrival) instead of Ruth.

One Tweeter wrote: ‘About 10 mins after noms, Oscars website has Amy Adams in list of best actress nominees; not Ruth Negga. Appears fixed [sic].’

It seems the Academy quickly realised their mistake. Shortly after, the correct list had been uploaded.

But it’s left people feeling pretty confused about what was going on behind the scenes.

Were the nominations changed at the last minute? Or was it just an innocent mistake from the website administrator?

TBH, many were surprised that Amy had been snubbed, especially since the five-time nominated actress had delivered two strong performances this year (in both Arrival and Nocturnal Animals).

But there’s no doubt that Ruth deserves to be honoured.

She plays Mildred Loving in Loving, a true story about an American couple who were arrested for being in an interracial marriage in the 1960s.

It’s her first Oscar nomination, so let’s hope the Academy’s gaffe hasn’t taken the shine off things.

Worryingly, this wasn’t the only issue that the Oscars website suffered yesterday. Tom Hanks was mistakenly listed as being up for Best Actor for Sully, while Best Supporting Actor nominee Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea) was missed off.

Fingers crossed everything goes smoothly on the night. Who do you think should win Oscars? Let us know over on Twitter @lookmagazine.