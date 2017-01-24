Oscars 2017: La La Land On Course To Win With 14 Award Nominations

Oscars 2017: Critically acclaimed musical La La Land ties the record for most nominations received by a single film

Aaaaand, the Oscar 2017 nominations are finally in. Let the desk debates/discussions officially begin!

With a slew of incredible films making this year’s cut, we were hardly surprised that much lauded and beloved modern musical La La Land — starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling — landed the most nominations for a single film, tying the record at 14 nods with legendary flicks Titanic and All About Eve.

It’s also fantastic to see that following the controversy of last year’s #OscarsSoWhite issue, a wealth of diversity across the Academy’s talent pillars is now being justly represented – including our own Naomie Harris in a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in the ground-breaking American drama Moonlight, and Arrival’s Bradford Young, one of the few black cinematographers to be ever nominated for an Oscar.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees for this year’s 89th Academy Awards via live stream earlier today.

Who made the list? See all the nominations below:

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

BEST DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

BEST FILM EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers