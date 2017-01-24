Oscars 2017: La La Land On Course To Win With 14 Award Nominations
Oscars 2017: Critically acclaimed musical La La Land ties the record for most nominations received by a single film
Aaaaand, the Oscar 2017 nominations are finally in. Let the desk debates/discussions officially begin!
With a slew of incredible films making this year’s cut, we were hardly surprised that much lauded and beloved modern musical La La Land — starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling — landed the most nominations for a single film, tying the record at 14 nods with legendary flicks Titanic and All About Eve.
It’s also fantastic to see that following the controversy of last year’s #OscarsSoWhite issue, a wealth of diversity across the Academy’s talent pillars is now being justly represented – including our own Naomie Harris in a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in the ground-breaking American drama Moonlight, and Arrival’s Bradford Young, one of the few black cinematographers to be ever nominated for an Oscar.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees for this year’s 89th Academy Awards via live stream earlier today.
Who made the list? See all the nominations below:
BEST PICTURE
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
BEST DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
BEST ACTOR
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
BEST ACTRESS
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
BEST FILM EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Passengers
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
‘Audition (The Fools Who Dream),’ La La Land
‘Can’t Stop the Feeling,’ Trolls
‘City of Stars,’ La La Land
‘The Empty Chair,’ Jim: The James Foley Story
‘How Far I’ll Go,’ Moana
BEST SOUND EDITING
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
BEST SOUND MIXING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Ennemis Entreniers
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper