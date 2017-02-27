‘We Sincerely Apologize’: The Official Statement Following THAT Oscar Blunder Has Been Issued

PricewaterhouseCoopers have released a statement following last night's Best Picture mix-up at the Oscars and yes, it's a bit awkward

So, in case you haven’t heard, something MAJOR happened at the Oscars last night. In fact, we’d go so far as to say that we’ve actually never seen anything quite like it before. And come on, Jennifer Lawrence’s fall takes some beating, right?

Last night, when it came to announcing Best Picture (arguably the biggest accolade of the Academy Awards), presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway awarded the Oscar to the wrong film. In what has to be the biggest mix up in the Academy’s history, multi-nominated musical smasher La La Land was mistakenly given the Oscar, only to find out halfway through their acceptance speeches that rival film Moonlight had in fact won Best Picture.

Well, PricewaterhouseCoopers — the official accountant of the Academy Awards — have now issued a statement on this embarrassing event, confirming that they are ‘investigating’ how it actually happened.

‘We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture,’ the statement read. ‘The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.’

The statement concludes:

‘We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation’

The blunder happened because it seems the wrong envelope (the Best Actress envelope to be specific) was handed to Warren and Faye, shortly after Emma Stone won the gong for La La Land. In fact, following the blunder, zoomed-in pics of the envelope clearly show that Warren Beatty IS carrying the Best Actress card to the podium. Come on, this is the Oscars right? You wouldn’t think something so simple like being given the RIGHT envelope would actually be a thing?! Well, it happened. And yes, it was very awkward, Especially when La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz realised the mistake and told a shocked audience, ‘There’s a mistake. ‘Moonlight,’ you guys won best picture.’

Warren Beatty then also tried to explain what happened, as a jubilant Moonlight cast made their way to the stage:

‘I want to tell you what happened. I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, ‘La La Land.’ That’s why I took such a long look at Faye and at you. I wasn’t trying to be funny.’

Crikey, we feel SO bad for him.

Emma Stone was also just as confused, as she stated afterwards that she was actually holding her Best Actress envelope backstage.

Interestingly, the Academy have not issued a statement of their own, but we’re sure this won’t be the last we hear about the mix up. We’ll keep you posted…