The 2018 Oscar Nominations Are Officially In And There Are Some Surprises

Greta Gerwig has become the fifth woman to be nominated for best director...

From the editors of InStyle

The count down to the Oscars is seriously on as the nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were revealed in LA today by 2017’s queen of sass, Girls Trip star, Tiffany Haddish and all-round special effects god, Andy Serkis.

The film leading the nomination tally for the Oscars 2018 is The Shape of Water with its star, British Actress Sally Hawkins, heading the film’s award season charge with her Actress in a Leading Role nod. The ‘other-wordly’ production leads with thirteen nominations in total.

Other Brits of note include Gary Oldman who is almost a dead cert to take home the Oscar for Leading Actor for his epic portrayal of Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour. His wins at the Golden Globes and the SAG awards place the brother of ‘Big Mo off Eastenders’ in pole position.

Other films making a big splash – quite literally – are Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk with eight nominations and the dead cert for the Leading Actress category, Frances McDormand leads Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri into the ceremony with seven nominations.

Greta Gerwig becomes the fifth woman in Academy Awards history to be nominated for Best Director, the first in eight years with her teenage tale, Lady Bird.

Here are the full-list of nominations…

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out

Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington in Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson in Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins in The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer in All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell in Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Sally Hawkins in The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand in Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird

Meryl Streep in The Post

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Mary J. Blige in Mudbound

Allison Janney in I, Tonya

Lesley Manville in Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf in Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer in The Shape of Water

Best animated feature film of the year

“The Boss Baby” Tom McGrath and Ramsey Naito

“The Breadwinner” Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo

“Coco” Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

“Ferdinand” Carlos Saldanha

“Loving Vincent” Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart

Achievement in cinematography

“Blade Runner 2049” Roger A. Deakins

“Darkest Hour” Bruno Delbonnel

“Dunkirk” Hoyte van Hoytema

“Mudbound” Rachel Morrison

“The Shape of Water” Dan Laustsen

Achievement in costume design

“Beauty and the Beast” Jacqueline Durran

“Darkest Hour” Jacqueline Durran

“Phantom Thread” Mark Bridges

“The Shape of Water” Luis Sequeira

“Victoria & Abdul” Consolata Boyle

Achievement in directing

“Dunkirk” Christopher Nolan

“Get Out” Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird” Greta Gerwig

“Phantom Thread” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Shape of Water” Guillermo del Toro

Best documentary feature

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail” Steve James, Mark Mitten and Julie Goldman “Faces Places” Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda

“Icarus” Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

“Last Men in Aleppo” Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed and Søren Steen Jespersen “Strong Island” Yance Ford and Joslyn Barnes

Best documentary short subject

“Edith+Eddie” Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright

“Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405” Frank Stiefel

“Heroin(e)” Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon

“Knife Skills” Thomas Lennon

“Traffic Stop” Kate Davis and David Heilbroner

Achievement in film editing

“Baby Driver” Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

“Dunkirk” Lee Smith

“I, Tonya” Tatiana S. Riegel

“The Shape of Water” Sidney Wolinsky

“Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” Jon Gregory

Best foreign language film of the year

“A Fantastic Woman” Chile

“The Insult” Lebanon

“Loveless” Russia

“On Body and Soul” Hungary

“The Square” Sweden

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

“Darkest Hour” Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick “Victoria & Abdul” Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

“Wonder” Arjen Tuiten

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

“Dunkirk” Hans Zimmer

“Phantom Thread” Jonny Greenwood

“The Shape of Water” Alexandre Desplat

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” John Williams

“Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” Carter Burwell

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“Mighty River” from “Mudbound”

Music and Lyric by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

“Mystery Of Love” from “Call Me by Your Name”

Music and Lyric by Sufjan Stevens

“Remember Me” from “Coco”

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up For Something” from “Marshall”

Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Lonnie R. Lynn and Diane Warren

“This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman”

Music and Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Best motion picture of the year

“Call Me by Your Name” Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges and Marco Morabito, Producers

“Darkest Hour” Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski, Producers

“Dunkirk” Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, Producers

“Get Out” Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. and Jordan Peele, Producers

“Lady Bird” Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Evelyn O’Neill, Producers

“Phantom Thread” JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, Producers

“The Post” Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

“The Shape of Water” Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale, Producers

“Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

Achievement in production design

“Beauty and the Beast” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

“Blade Runner 2049” Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola

“Darkest Hour” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

“Dunkirk” Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis

“The Shape of Water” Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

Best animated short film

“Dear Basketball” Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

“Garden Party” Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

“Lou” Dave Mullins and Dana Murray

“Negative Space” Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

“Revolting Rhymes” Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer

Best live action short film

“DeKalb Elementary” Reed Van Dyk

“The Eleven O’Clock” Derin Seale and Josh Lawson

“My Nephew Emmett” Kevin Wilson, Jr.

“The Silent Child” Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

“Watu Wote/All of Us” Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen

Achievement in sound editing

“Baby Driver” Julian Slater

“Blade Runner 2049” Mark Mangini and Theo Green

“Dunkirk” Richard King and Alex Gibson

“The Shape of Water” Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce

Achievement in sound mixing

“Baby Driver” Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis

“Blade Runner 2049” Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth

“Dunkirk” Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

“The Shape of Water” Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson

Achievement in visual effects

“Blade Runner 2049” John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick

“Kong: Skull Island” Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould

“War for the Planet of the Apes” Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist

Adapted screenplay

“Call Me by Your Name” Screenplay by James Ivory

“The Disaster Artist” Screenplay by Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

“Logan” Screenplay by Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold

“Molly’s Game” Written for the screen by Aaron Sorkin

“Mudbound” Screenplay by Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Original screenplay

“The Big Sick” Written by Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

“Get Out” Written by Jordan Peele

“Lady Bird” Written by Greta Gerwig

“The Shape of Water” Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro & Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro

“Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri” Written by Martin McDonagh