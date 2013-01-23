One Direction’s Niall Horan Denies Car Crash

One Direction fans can now breathe a sigh of relief as Niall Horan has just confirmed that he was NOT involved in a car crash.

The popstar wrote on Twitter today: “I was not in a crash and that is not my car,” before retweeting a comment from a fan who’d written “always rumours”.

It’s being reported that Niall was involved in a car crash just by Heathrow airport when the band returned from Japan last week.

The Sun has acquired pictures of a 4×4 car up leaning against a crash barrier in the snow, claiming it belongs to the One Direction star. Witnesses believed the driver to be 19-year-old Niall, but he’s now (thankfully) let us know that it’s not his car, and he’s unhurt. Phew!

Niall only passed his driving test earlier this month. He bought a black Range Rover worth £70,000 similar to the one in the pictures, so it’s no wonder 1D fans got confused.

We’re just glad he’s OK...drive carefully, boys! RM