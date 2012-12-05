One Direction’s Harry Styles Spotted Leaving Taylor Swift’s Hotel!

One Direction’s Harry Styles and Taylor Swift were spotted leaving a Manhattan hotel today, prompting more rumours that the pair are well and truly smitten.

The pair arrived back at Taylor’s hotel as they returned from One Direction’s Madison Square Garden concert on Monday night. Smiling, the pair held hands as they dashed into the hotel where they stayed the night.

They’ve now emerged, and although they made sharp, separate exits from the hotel, we think those big grins say it all!

Harry was surrounded by bodyguards and carried a wash bag and a phone charger, while Taylor was groomed, smiling, and carrying a Starbucks coffee. She headed to meet friends for lunch while Harry presumably went off to meet his bandmates.

Earlier this week they were spotted on a romantic stroll around a New York zoo. This looks like love to us… RM

