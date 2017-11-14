You Won’t Believe Which Fellow TV Presenter Olly Murs Is Dating

Spoilers: They've been together for A YEAR

In news that totally passed us all by, Olly Murs has got a new girlfriend.

Except, she’s not really a ‘new’ girlfriend, as the couple have reportedly been dating for over a year.

And if you thought Olly and Caroline Flack were a dead cert, you were wrong this whole time.

Apparently, the former X Factor host has been dating fellow presenter Melanie Sykes for the best part of 12 months. How did they slip this one past us?!

A source told The Sun that the pair met through a mutual friend and hit it off straight away. ‘They started texting for ages and some of the messages ended up getting quite saucy.’

Mel, 47, is a known fitness fanatic and so the pair reportedly bonded over a shared love of exercise.

She posted the above picture all the way back in April, but we had no idea that there was more than meets the eye between these two!

Morning strumpets, little gym sesh before a day of lying around doing sweet FA @champneysspas with @suefootball 😁#champneys #healthspa #Gym A post shared by Melanie Sykes (@msmelaniesykes) on Nov 7, 2017 at 1:05am PST

‘They ended up meeting for a date and have had a whole series of secret dates at his house where she will sometimes stay overnight,’ the source said.

‘They have both been determined for nobody to find out. It’s been a bit off and on and there’s a real physical attraction between them.’

Thumbs up If ya feeling good this morning 😂👍🏻 A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

That determination clearly paid off, as we’ve all been none the wiser this whole time!

We’re so happy for these two and their new(ish) romance.

By Lucy Abbersteen