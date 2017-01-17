Ollie Locke Shares Adorable Message For Binky Following Her Pregnancy News

BFF GOALS.

Made In Chelsea‘s Binky Felstead and Ollie Locke have a friendship that goes right back to the beginning of the E4 show and beyond.

We’ve absolutely loved to watch them over the past few years, with all of their friendship highs and lows playing out before our very eyes.

In the past few days, the SW3 lady has announced that she’s pregnant. And it makes total sense that Binks would have already shared her life-changing news with her best friend. Well, we all need the advice of our BFFs when something major happens, right?

Now that the secret is out in the open, Ollie has taken to social media to share his thoughts about his best friend’s future. And we double dare you not to tear up at least a little bit.

Posting a photo of the pair of them together, Ollie wrote: ‘After a lifetime of friendship I was entrusted with one of the biggest secrets I ever had a privilege of holding on to!’

The 29-year-old continued: ‘I love you more than anything and will spend the next 100 years doing anything I can to help you both! You know all this as some things don’t need to be said on social media! But your going to truly be the most fabulous mummy and I can’t wait to meet the little one!’

Oh, what a sweetheart.

Ollie signed off with the words: ‘All my love always!’

He also tagged both Binky and the father, Joshua Patterson.

It’s widespread knowledge that Ollie and JP haven’t had the best relationship on the show.

During series 12, Binky’s best friend had a very emotional run-in with her former boyfriend. It all started when Ollie, who has always been fiercely protective over Binky, didn’t seem to agree with the idea that she might get back together with her beau.

Of course, it now looks as though Ollie has put the dramz behind them all, making sure to tag the father of Binky’s child in his supportive message.

And, despite the fact that she and JP aren’t together right now, he plans to be right by her side too.

We have a feeling that this bubba is going to be very loved.