Love Island’s Olivia Slams Rumours That She And Chris Have Split

After the 26-year-old was spotted out with footballer Bradley Dack at the weekend...

It’s been a bit of a dramatic day for Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes.

Photos appeared on MailOnline this morning, which appeared to show Liv getting close to footballer Bradley Dack on a night out in Essex.

Things escalated quickly, with a source claiming to The Sun that Chris, 24, had dumped his lady. Eeep.

The insider said: ‘He’s furious and heartbroken to see her all over someone else. It’s clear that they are more than just mates, so he’s dumped her.’

Chris also uploaded a grinning selfie to Instagram, reportedly writing alongside it: ‘Whatever makes you feel bad, leave it. Whatever makes you smile, keep it.’

However, only the first half of the caption is currently visible.

Whatever makes you smile, keep it. A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Aug 7, 2017 at 1:05am PDT

Not only that, but 26-year-old Olivia has taken to Twitter to rubbish suggestions that she headed home with footballer Bradley, 23.

She insisted to fans: ‘Just for the record. Chris and I were together Saturday night. So everyone can just relax. 🤙🏼.’

And her manager has told OK!: ‘This is a non-story. Olivia bumped into several friends on a night out. She went home to her house where Chris met her following his night out.’

But that hasn’t stopped Instagram users from posting snake emojis across a number of her posts.

There’s no denying that Chris and Olivia had a rocky ride in the Love Island villa.

The pair endured countless arguments before going official – and exchanging the ‘L’ word. But they’ve seemed pretty smitten since finishing in third place, with Liv admitting that she’s ‘besotted’ with her man.

She’s even been to visit Chris’s family and friends at his Gloucestershire farm.

Fingers crossed all is A-okay. We mean, just think of baby Cash…