The One Moment That Stole The Show During The Love Island Final

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies are your Love Island winners. But there was something else that got EVERYONE talking on Twitter...

Monday night saw the final of Love Island 2017, and we’re refusing to believe that it’s all over for another year.

SAD FACE.

In the final episode of the series, Caroline Flack hosted a live audience in the back garden of the Spanish villa – finally announcing Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay as this year’s winners.

Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow, Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood and Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen also found themselves in the final, with Jamilla securing runner-up status.

Of course, after Kem and Amber were announced as the winning couple, they were handed their glittery envelopes. And we all know what that meant.

In the traditional ‘love or money?’ twist, Kem found himself holding the £50k, whilst his lady was left with an empty envelope.

We certainly weren’t surprised that he chose to split it with Amber – it was about the love all along.

Viewers didn’t take long to gush about their Love Island winners.

But there was another moment from the final episode that seemed to get people talking too. And it had everything to do with one of the other finalists.

Rewind a little earlier and you’ll remember that the four couples enjoyed a prom for their last night in the villa. The girls got all dolled up in pretty dresses, and the guys polished up nicely in tuxedos.

It was all pretty adorable. And we totally didn’t cry one bit…

After the remaining couples had read out their declarations of love for one another, they did the Tango (which included Chris’s ode to Spiderman) and then took a little dive in the swimming pool.

And eagle-eyed viewers couldn’t help but hone in on Olivia’s diving technique.

Yup. The tweets just kept coming.

In fact, the people behind Olivia’s Instagram account shared the clip too, along with the words: ‘Diving back into the real world tomorrow like 😂🏊 #loveisland #teamolivia’.

LOL.

Aw, we’re going to miss moments like that.