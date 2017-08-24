Could This Mean Olivia And Chris Knew Each Other Before Love Island?
Fans are convinced that they knew each other before meeting on the show...
Despite having arguably the most turbulent relationship in the Love Island, Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes have proved to be one of the strongest couples since leaving the show.
However, fans have noticed something pretty suspicious recently…
And it all started when Chris posted a snap alongside Olivia and two of his pals, captioning it: ‘So good to catch up with my life-longs, been way too long! Miss you both! #powerfulpeople @georgeray5 @georgycoops 🔥’
Harmless, right? Well…
Some eagle-eyed fans did a bit of investigating and found out something strange.
Recently, one of Chris’ ‘life-long’ pals had posted a snap with Liv, writing: ‘Always my G 🚀’
Hmm…
And guys, it gets even weirder.
Followers have snooped further and found not one, but TWO other snaps of Liv on Chris’ friends Instagram.
One of which is from 2016, where the friend is posing with Olivia and another stunner.
And to top it all off, he even shared a saucy bikini pic of the former islander back in 2015, naming her as his Woman-Crush-Wednesday: ‘WCW @oliviajadeuk 🔥💍’
So it’s not really surprising that fans of Chris and Olivia have found this connection seriously bizarre.
On Chris’ suspicious Instagram post, one follower tried to defend the couple against the speculators: ‘I think chris may have known who Olivia was but had never met her and didn’t know her personally, he had a Mrs for years! But it’s a bit awkward if his “mate” has s***ged her, he’s got a few pics of her on his insta [sic]’
Whereas another demanded some answers: ‘why does your best mate @georgeray5 have a pic of Olivia from December 2015 !? Seems you guys already knew each other or what !?!? [sic]’
Either way, it is a bit confusing…
By Emily Jefferies