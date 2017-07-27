Olivia Attwood Has The ‘Best Day’ With Chris Hughes At The Farm

The Love Island finalists have been going from strength-to-strength since leaving the villa...

Love Island‘s Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood might have had one of the most controversial relationships in the villa, but they are proving the sceptics wrong right now.

After their emotional arrival back in the UK, the loved-up pair have been going from strength-to-strength – and now they’ve paid a visit to Chris’s family farm.

See: Love Island’s Kem And Amber Could Be Married By Christmas

Olivia was sporting a pair of pink wellies and a hoodie as she accompanied her man across a field of cows. Camilla’s mum will be so jealous…

The pair have been sharing a number of adorable photos from their day in Chris’s hometown, with Olivia taking to Instagram Stories to say that it was the ‘best day’.

Oh, you guys!

And that’s not the only thing they were celebrating, as Chris has now officially joined the ‘one million’ club on Instagram, proving that he really is one of the most popular contestants from this year’s ITV2 series.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

He took to his account to screenshot the achievement, writing: ‘1 mil club’ alongside the kissing emoji.

Since sharing the news, the former islander has made it up to an even higher 1.1 million followers. Atta-boy!

He finally got me to the farm.. 🐮❤️ . . Tune into @itv2 on Sunday to see how it went down #loveislandreunion A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Jul 26, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

We caught up with the Love Island finalists this week, and it’s pretty clear to see how smitten these two are.

Chris seemed pretty overwhelmed by the public’s response to him, telling us: ‘It’s been mad… I just feel a lot of love.’

Olivia, on the other hand, received quite a bit of criticism during her time on the show.

See: Love Island’s Chris Posts An Emotional Message To Kem

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Explaining her behaviour, she said: ‘I don’t just get off on being a bitch. I think when I feel vulnerable or judged my initial reaction is to get really loud and attack is sort of the best form of defence…

‘I don’t want to be like that, having those s*** relationships in the past you kind of carry that baggage with you. A lot of girls do.’

She added: ‘I’ve always been a bit marmite, people love me or hate me and I sort of knew that going on [the show]’.

Olivia insists that Chris has changed her though, and we feel that they really came out of the other side of their drama in the final days of Love Island.

She admitted: ‘He has changed me in that he’s brought out a side of me that hasn’t been there for a while.’

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

We’re rooting for you both!