Love Island’s Olivia Buckland Says Scott And Kady HAVEN’T Split

The 23-year-old speaks out about the rumours surrounding her friends' relationship...

Olivia Buckland has spilled the beans on her Love Island co-stars Scott Thomas and Kady McDermott.

As you probably know, the couple are rumoured to be on the rocks. The speculation began when Kady posted a cryptic tweet about a ‘new chapter’ and unfollowed Scott on social media.

She then appeared to confirm that they were having issues, saying in a Snapchat video after his 29th birthday: ‘Regardless of my situation with Scott, I did wish him a happy birthday.

‘Just because I haven’t tweeted it or put in on Instagram, doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened. Remember guys, things do happen in real life not just social media.’

Hmm. It’s all very confusing, but according to Olivia, the pair haven’t called it quits.

Liv, 23, tells new!: ‘As far as I know, they’re still very much together. Kady would have told us on our group WhatsApp if anything had happened.

‘I haven’t spoken to her a lot recently, but as far as I’m aware they just aren’t getting to spend as much time together at the moment because of work and stuff. I hope they’ll be okay!’

I'm trying hahaha genuinely fell asleep reading it but got the approval from the twin so it's looking good so far !! 😬😬 #ginnspeech #notlong #lastmin A post shared by Adam Thomas (@adamthomas21) on Aug 22, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

It’s been reported that Scott’s twin brother Adam is getting married this weekend, so we guess we’ll have to wait and see if Kady, 21, arrives as a +1.

Scott is clearly heavily involved with the preparations, with Adam captioning a photo of his speech on a laptop screen yesterday: ‘I’m trying hahaha genuinely fell asleep reading it but got the approval from the twin so it’s looking good so far !! 😬😬 #ginnspeech #notlong #lastmin [sic].’

Whatever’s going on, we hope both Scott and Kady are okay.