Love Island’s Olivia Buckland Has Been Forced To Address ‘Pregnancy’ Rumours

Liv has squashed the rumours in the most hilarious way...

Former Love Island runner-up Olivia Buckland has taken to social media to deny ‘pregnancy’ rumours.

The speculation began after Liv posted this snap on her Instagram, following one of her appearances on ITV’s This Morning to discuss the current series of Love Island.

Amongst the many comments complimenting the bubbly blonde, there were a few that seemed to speculate about a possible ‘pregnancy’…

Sigh.

One fan questioned: ‘baby in the oven nah?’

Another added: ‘She looks like she has a baby bump is she expecting’ [sic].

This resulted in Olivia hitting back and setting the record straight.

‘OK guys, so obviously a lot of people are thinking I look pregnant in this, a few of you asking if I wanna mention anything, so yes, I am going to have to talk about the fact that I ATE SO GOD DAMN MUCH LAST NIGHT.

‘Man I am bloated to the heavens. I had scallops to start, then a lobster linguine AND steak and chips for main, THEN I had a desert of chocolate cake THEN half a bottle of wine. Congratulations to me ❤️😂😩’ [sic].

Posting this screenshot on her Twitter account, she shared the caption: ‘When that big ass dinner you had last night causes a commotion’.

LOL.

Even fellow islander Tina Stinnes joined in on the fun, replying: ‘Forgot about half of @Miss_Delahoyde desert as well 😂👶’.

Supporters of the reality star shared their agreement on her Instagram post.

‘Seriously people are so ridiculous saying she looks pregnant ! She looks like she has a normal stomach,’ commented one fan.

Another praised her for her honesty: ‘Liv I loved your story you put up about different poses making you look a certain way and for woman to embrace their bodies your such a good role model to girls. You look gorgeous in this pic!! A real woman with a stunning figure’ [sic].

Although we would LOVE to see another Love Island baby on the way, we can totally relate to that post-dinner feeling.

Way to go, Liv.

By Emily Jefferies