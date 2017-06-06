Olivia Buckland Lashes Out At Love Island’s Montana On Twitter

The former Islander sends a warning to Montana after she drops big hint that she fancies Alex Bowen...

Love Island 2017 kicked off last night, and we’re already completely obsessed.

Hertfordshire girl Montana Brown in particular has been causing a lot of drama both in and out the villa.

Last night’s episode saw the 21-year-old compete with Jessica for Dom’s affections, after the two ladies confessed to dating the SAME guy at the SAME time pre-Love Island. Awkward.

See: Love Island’s Olivia And Alex Have Been Arguing With Malin Andersson

Now it seems Montana has got herself into a spot of bother with former Islander Olivia Buckland.

In her VT, Montana talked about hoping to meet a ‘scaffolder from Birmingham’… Sounds familiar, right? Yep, that’s basically a description of ex-contestant (and Olivia’s fiancé) Alex Bowen.

Olivia, 23, took to Twitter to hilariously confront the issue, writing: ‘Erm Montana it ain’t gonna be a scaf from Birmingham. Get your own.’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

She went on to share her disbelief with her followers, adding: ‘I can’t actually believe I just heard that # original.’

After Montana appeared to fall head over heels for Dom pretty quickly, Olivia jokingly appeared to try and make amends. She said: ‘Montana babe we ain’t started off on the right foot have we. You can have a plumber from manc [sic].’

But Olivia couldn’t help throwing in one Tweet on the issue, which suggested she still wasn’t fully convinced: ‘Maybe she means she hopes to find someone nice like my man @ab_bowen07 her own version. Maybe.’

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Liv’s Love Island co-star and current Made In Chelsea girl Tina Stinnes also backed up Olivia’s suspicions, by responding to her pal: ‘I did think this was insinuating someone.’

See: Love Island’s Amber Divides Viewers And Causes A Stir On Twitter

A year ago I met the love of my life. Another year and I'll be married to the love of my life. As long as I have him I'll be eternally happy ❤🌊💍 A post shared by Olivia Buckland (@oliviadbuck) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

While a fan said: ‘She then went on to say she likes tall blondes!! She’s after your man. Zero comp btw [sic].’

Well, well, well… Consider yourself warned, Montana.

MPU 3 (Desktop / Tablet)

By Emily Jefferies