Olivia Buckland Has A Lot To Say About Jess And Dom’s Engagement

Olivia has spoken out about the new Love Island engagement...

Olivia Buckland met Alex Bowen on last year’s series of ITV2’s Love Island, where the pair quickly struck up a romance.

And despite facing their fair share of ups and downs in the villa, the two have seemed stronger than EVER since leaving the show, so much so that they got engaged at the end of last year.

So when news broke of Love Island 2017 contestants Jessica Shears and Dom Lever’s engagement, we weren’t the only ones to wonder what Liv had to say about it…

Chatting to OK! magazine, Liv admitted: ‘I got engaged quite quickly, but it was after five months and we were in the villa for four weeks together solidly.’

‘Obviously Jess went out, there was the Mike thing, then they weren’t really together, then they were and they’ve moved in together all of a sudden,’ she continued. ‘It does seem a bit quick for the situation they’ve been in, but if it’s worked for them then you can’t argue. We’ll see what happens.’

Revealing that Jess had actually told her about the big news before the rest of us found out, Olivia went on: ‘Jess told me at the TV Choice awards before it was out, so I knew two weeks ago. I don’t know why she told me…’

‘She wasn’t wearing her ring, whereas I was on Instagram like, ‘Oh my God, look at my ring!’, little things like that, but you make hay while the sun shines,’ Liv concluded.

Dom has recently defended his relationship, telling the publication: ‘Before I went on Love Island I would have judged someone for proposing this quickly, but spending so much time together in the villa really cemented my feelings for Jess.’

Gushing over his bride-to-be, Dom added: ‘After the first week of being back in the UK I knew I was going to marry her. As far as I’m concerned, when you know something is right, why wait?’

And Jess seemed equally as smitten about her future hubby: ‘I can see why people would say we’re rushing into things but it feels like I’ve known Dom a lifetime.’

Well, we’re just pleased we’ve got TWO Love Island weddings on the cards…