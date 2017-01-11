Olivia Buckland Goes On A Rant About Her And Alex Bowen’s Engagement

The Love Island star is furious that people are accusing her and Alex of getting engaged for a 'magazine deal'...

Olivia Buckland has hit out at critics of her and Alex Bowen’s engagement.

The Love Island couple took the next step in their relationship over New Year, after 25-year-old Alex got down on one knee during a romantic trip to New York. Aw.

I have no words for how happy I am. My fiancé my everything @ab_bowen this was magical. So magical. A photo posted by Olivia Buckland (@oliviadbuck) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:14pm PST

Olivia announced the adorable news on Instagram, sharing a stunning photo of herself and Alex (and her brand new bling). She captioned the image: ‘I have no words for how happy I am. My fiancé my everything @ab_bowen this was magical. So magical.’

Alex posted a close-up of the ring, which features a diamond-encrusted band and a large square stone, writing: ‘She said yes 💗🗽 @oliviadbuck.’

Since then, they’ve revealed details of the proposal in a magazine interview. But unfortunately for the pair, this has caused suspicion among some of their followers.

Now Liv’s taken to Snapchat to slam suggestions that her and Alex’s romance is faked for publicity.

In an angry rant, she says: ‘For the people writing on my Instagram saying they “saw this coming” and we “got engaged for a magazine deal”… go find something else to do with your boring life because I’m in love with Alex and he’s in love with me. Stop being jealous b****es, get over it!

‘We were always going to talk to a magazine or someone about it, because there’s loads of people out there who want to know how it happened and are interested in our lives.

‘I’m sorry no one is interested in your lives – you don’t understand, obviously.’

She signed off by thanking those who’ve sent their best wishes, adding: ‘Shout out to all my babes that have wished us congratulations.’

Eep. Let’s hope their wedding planning goes a little smoother, eh?