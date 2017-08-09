Olivia Buckland Was ‘Shocked’ By Emma-Jane Woodhams’ Pregnancy

The Love Island lady opens up about her co-star's happy news...

Love Island‘s Olivia Buckland has opened up about her co-star Emma-Jane Woodhams’ pregnancy.

Emma, 20, confirmed her lovely news last week, Tweeting: ‘So its true hunnies 👶 me and my boyfriend are expecting 💙 if you cant say anything nice dont say anything at all 🙃 #mumtobe [sic].’

The LI 2016 ladies are still good mates, so we’re a teeny bit surprised to hear that she hadn’t actually pre-warned them about her big announcement.

Olivia, 23, tells new!: ‘I was so shocked to find out about Emma-Jane Woodham’s pregnancy! Kady brought it up in our Love Island girls WhatsApp group – which Emma is in – and we were like: “What the hell?!”‘

But there’s probably a reason why Emma kept quiet. Liv reckons she didn’t want to steal the spotlight from pal Cara de la Hoyde, who’s also expecting her first child.

So the secrets out were having a baby boy 💙👶🏽 can't wait for a little @nathanmassey_ running round in a few months and you can read all about it in @ok_mag today ♥️ A post shared by Cara Delahoyde (@cara_delahoyde) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:03am PDT

She continues: ‘I think Emma knew when we all went to the spa for Cara’s birthday, but she didn’t want to take any attention away from her, which was sweet.

‘I think she’s nervous but excited. She’s in a strong relationship with her childhood sweetheart Jordan, so it’s a modern fairytale.’

Of course, Olivia’s personal life is also pretty exciting RN. She got engaged to fellow Islander Alex Bowen in New York over New Year, and they’ve set a date for September 2018.

So the big question is… will she and Al be the next Love Island couple to announce a pregnancy?! Well, it seems not.

Olivia adds: ‘Now I’ll have two babies to keep me occupied, so I don’t have to go through it myself yet. I’ll stay as Auntie Olivia.’

Boo. Congratulations again, Emma!