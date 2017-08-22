Olivia Buckland Speaks About Pals Cara And Nathan’s Relationship Status

The 23-year-old confirms that her Love Island co-stars ARE still separated...

Olivia Buckland has opened up about whether her Love Island co-stars Cara de la Hoyde and Nathan Massey are getting back together.

The ex-couple – who are expecting their first child together – split back in April, but sparked speculation of a reunion when they got very flirty on Instagram last week.

It all started when Nathan, 25, took credit for this stunning snap of 27-year-old Cara and her bump…

Bump showing more and more ❤ thanks @lasulaboutique for the outfit 😊Use my code CARA30 for 30%off ❤ A post shared by Cara Delahoyde (@cara_delahoyde) on Aug 13, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

‘I took this pic ! It’s all in the camera angles 🕺🕺🕺 @Miss_Delahoyde 😂😂😂😩👌 thank the photographer,’ he tweeted his ex.

Taking things up a notch, Cara teased him: ‘You helped make the bump too 😏😂,’ to which Nathan responded: ‘I bloody hope it did 😂😂😂🙌😜 [sic].’

And in a now-deleted tweet, it’s been reported that Cara flirted: ‘Careful or you might make another 👀😂.’

Yep. You can kinda see why fans got their hopes up.

But now Olivia, 23, has confirmed that Cara and Nathan are still separated, telling new!: ‘I know Cara and Nathan have been joking on Twitter that they’re gonna have more babies, but I can assure you they’re just messing about – they’re not back together!

‘That said, they’re getting on so, so well at the moment as friends and it’s lovely to see.

‘Nathan’s really excited about having a boy. And as Cara gets bigger, she needs more help with stuff, so he’s there every step of the way.

‘I’d love them to get back together, but they’d need to do it for the right reasons.’

Well, it’s great to see that they’ve stayed such good pals. We’re so excited for the arrival of Nathan Jr.!