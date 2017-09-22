Olivia Buckland Reveals Her Final Celeb Bridesmaid

Who could it be...

Love Island couple Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen’s wedding is fast approaching, and Liv has recently announced some big news on Twitter.

Revealing who her final bridesmaid is, Olivia shared with her followers: ‘My final bridesmaid princess @TinaStinnes I can’t wait!!!! [sic]’

Her former Love Island co-star was clearly thrilled, replying: ‘Words can’t explain my excitement, I love you so much xxxxx [sic]’

Joining Tina as a bridesmaid will be another star from the ITV2 show, Liv’s bff Cara De La Hoyde.

So what are Liv’s big wedding plans?! Well…

Speaking to OK!, Olivia discussed how her beau Alex Bowen has been preparing for the big day: ‘He has his inputs, but I don’t think he realises how much of a big job it is… He’ll pop his head in every now and again and will be like ‘yeah I agree with that’ or ‘I don’t like that’ and we take it on board.’

She continued: ‘He does like to be involved, but not quite as much as me.’

But it looks like Olivia’s special day is in safe hands, admitting that her pal is actually her official wedding planner: ‘I got one of my friends to be the wedding planner so I’ve got help on hand now.’

The blonde beauty also talked to New! magazine about what she thinks her fiance’s speech will be like…

‘It will be so soppy!’ she revealed. ‘I need him to stop him from watching Say Yes To The Dress because if he catches a glimpse of it I’m pretty sure he will cry.’

‘It’s so nice that he’s in touch with that side though,’ Liv gushed about her husband-to-be. ‘I can imagine his speech being quite a good one. I’ve got high expectations!’

But where will the wedding be held?! Olivia went on to reveal that she and Alex love manor houses: ‘I want it to be pretty but sophisticated. I’m not always a girlie girl but I feel like on my wedding day it’s allowed.’

‘We know it’s going to be big,’ Liv told OK!. ‘It will be glamorous and beautiful with loads of flowers. My mum got marries last year, so she’s going to be really involved with the planning.’

So when should we expect the wedding? Olivia told the publication: ‘I’ve always said I really want to get married in September, so I’m gunning for September 2018.’

‘That’s around 20 months away so it gives us enough time to plan. If that doesn’t happen then it will be 2019.’ she continued.

Eek, we can’t wait!