These two have some BIG plans...

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen met on the 2016 series of Love Island, and since then the two have moved in together, got a dog and got ENGAGED.

We have to admit, the pair seem super loved-up. And it’s adorable.

But it looks like the wedding isn’t the only thing that these two are working towards.

Yup. The pair have recently admitted to having some pretty big plans for the future.

Our pockets could be empty, our house could be too, but my heart will remain full and that's all because of you ❤ A post shared by Olivia Buckland (@oliviadbuck) on Aug 10, 2017 at 8:58am PDT

In a chat with OK! magazine, Olivia and Alex revealed: ‘We’d like our own show. That’s something we’ve been having conversations about, so fingers crossed!’

Eek! That could be SO exciting.

And these two don’t want to stop there, as they’ve also announced their hope to appear on another hit ITV show.

They confessed to the publication: ‘We’d love to do I’m A Celebrity: Get Me Out Of Here together, even though we’re both scared of spiders.’

Well, we sure hope the producers are listening because we’d love for them to make this happen!

It turns out that Liv and Alex have even bigger plans for their personal lives…

‘We’re looking forward to the day we have children,’ the 23-year-old blonde beauty gushed. ‘We’ve spoken about it. We want children quite soon after we get married.’

‘I want a baby before I’m 30,’26-year-old Alex added. ‘We want two – a boy and a girl.’

‘He keeps telling me that he wants a boy first, but I have to tell him you can’t decide,’ Olivia clarified.

Being the first Love Island couple who look sure to be walking down the aisle soon, the Birmingham boy boasted about his relationship: ‘I’m going to be totally biased but there’s never going to be another couple like Olivia and I.’

Soon to be Mrs Bowen 🔥🙌🏽 A post shared by A L E X B O W E N (@ab_bowen) on Aug 2, 2017 at 7:27am PDT

Clearly in agreement, Olivia seemed equally as smitten: ‘We have something I can’t even imagine anyone ever finding.’

We’re wishing these two all the best with their upcoming adventures.

And we can’t wait to see it all unfold.

By Emily Jefferies