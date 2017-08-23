In classic Olivia style, she's not holding back...

Yes, she was certainly a controversial character in this year’s Love Island, but there’s one thing you can’t deny about Olivia Attwood – the girl says what she thinks.

The blonde beauty won the hearts of many viewers for her straight-talking and witty ways in the villa, and Liv’s certainly not taken a back seat since leaving the show.

Speaking to OK! magazine about the rumours that fellow islander Jonny Mitchell could be appearing on this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Liv didn’t seem entirely convinced – to put it lightly.

‘It’s the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard in my life. I don’t understand,’ Olivia reportedly responded. ‘He’s just the most boring islander that there ever was. I don’t know why they’d give him a spot.’

Yep, told you she wasn’t holding back…

And when asked about the former romance between Jonny and ex-islander Chyna Ellis – which ended shortly after a very awkward appearance on live TV – Liv seemed less than impressed.

‘Give me a day off. The whole Chyna and Jonny situation is just like, who? It’s like interbreeding. It’s disgusting. There’s this pool of former islanders, and it’s horrendous,’ she reportedly slammed the Essex lad, who is now rumoured to be dating Made In Chelsea‘s Stephanie Pratt.

Jonny is yet to respond to Liv’s statements.

The former Monster girl also opened up to the magazine about how her and boyfriend Chris Hughes are handling their new found fame as a couple: ‘I trust Chris 100 per cent. I get stupid messages on Instagram and Twitter all the time but I don’t pay attention to them.

‘Chris and I are quite obsessed with each other, we have a strong system in place. If he goes up north and I’m not working, I’ll go with him and stay in the hotel until he’s done with the PA. If he does one in the south, then he’ll always come home to my flat…’

Liv revealed just how committed they are to one another: ‘Everyone says: ‘Just have a night apart. Don’t drive four hours in the middle of the night.’ But we’re like, ‘No.”

It’s good to know these two are as loved-up as ever!

By Emily Jefferies