Olivia Attwood Discusses Plans To Move In With Chris Hughes

This sounds VERY exciting...

Love Island star Olivia Attwood has revealed some pretty big news about her relationship with co-star and ‘polar bear’ Chris Hughes, and we’re loving it.

Chatting to her fans via her new! magazine column, Liv opened up about their relationship: ‘Chris and I went to stay at my mums again for two nights last weekend, because it’s just so nice to get away. We’re in a good place,’ she gushed about her man. ‘We still bicker like cat and dog, don’t get me wrong, but that’s never going to change. It’s all in love!’

Revealing that they were planning on moving in together (yay) Liv continued: ‘We’re still looking for a place to live, and I think Chris is going to get his way and we’re going to get a house instead of a flat. Space-wise with stuff that we’ve got coming up, I think we need a bit more space.’

She added: ‘I honestly hate the whole process of house-hunting, because every time you think you like somewhere, it’s gone by the time you say you want it. It’s driving me insane, but we need to push on and get it sorted.’

See: Olivia Attwood Brands Love Island Co-Star Marcel Somerville ‘Bitter’

The blonde beauty also spoke out about the trolling she had been receiving about a recent picture she uploaded to Instagram, and what she’s had to say is really important.

‘I want to address pregnancy gate, because I think the whole thing is ridiculous,’ she admitted. ‘Some pictures of me at Ascot caused literally thousands of people to ask if I’m pregnant. Now, I’ve got a really thick skin and I really couldn’t care less, but I think it’s really sad more than anything.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

🐎🥂What a fabulous day #Championsday @ascotracecourse (dress by @foreveruniqueofficial) A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

More: This Love Island Star Is Rocking A New Look And We Love It

‘I don’t want to say that I’m tiny, but I’m hardly big, am I? So many people would delete that picture because it’s so hideous to have so many people say that. It’s literally just the way I’m stood and the way the wind is blowing, but it’s so sad that we live in a world where your stomach is round – which it’s meant to be – and people call you pregnant.’

She concluded: ‘Like I said, it doesn’t bother me, but I really hate to think about the effect it would have on other girls.’

Liv, we applaud you.