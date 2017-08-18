Olivia Attwood Was Hiding Something In The Love Island Villa

How did we not spot this?!

Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood was definitely one of the most talked-about contestants during this year’s series.

The 26-year-old fell for Chris Hughes on the show, but they had something of a rocky relationship until they finally made things official – with Liv writing him a list of ten reasons why she loved him.

N’aw.

Together they came third in the Love Island final. And seem to have been going from strength-to-strength ever since.

Since leaving Majorca behind her, Olivia has been opening up about her time on the show. And it seems as though she suffered an injury that wasn’t included in any of the episodes that we watched.

Opening up to OK! at the launch of her In The Style clothing range, Olivia admitted: ‘I actually broke my finger in there. I had a bright blue splint on for two days!’

Oh, poor lamb!

Telling of how she managed to break her finger, she explained: ‘I jumped on a lilo and snapped it backwards. Over the last couple of days it’s started locking up. I think I’ve got arthritis in it already.’

OUCH. Sounds pretty painful.

Although we’re pretty sure that we never noticed Olivia’s bright blue bandage, it seems as though one eagle-eyed viewer – who had reason to be very invested – did.

Yup. We are, of course, talking about Olivia’s dad.

‘My dad spotted it, because mum and dads will obviously spot it — I had it strapped up, it was bright blue,’ she said.

Former islander Kady McDermott has previously revealed that you can get a ‘time out’ if you’re feeling unwell during your time on the show.

She told OK!, ‘There is a first aider on site 24/7 if you need them. As soon as you’re ill, there’s someone for attention.’

Well, we’re pleased to hear that the contestants are taken care of.

And we’re also hoping that Liv’s finger is all better now.