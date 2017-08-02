Love Island’s Olivia Attwood Debuts A Gorgeous Hair Makeover

The 26-year-old is now rocking a shorter 'do...

Olivia Attwood has gone through a bit of a transformation, and she looks flippin’ amazing.

The Love Island star took to Instagram yesterday to unveil a shorter hairstyle. Her waist-length locks have been chopped to just above her chest, with long layers added for texture.

See: Love Island’s Chris Jumps To Girlfriend Olivia’s Defence On Social Media

Me and my new 💇🏼 are out ✈️ A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Aug 1, 2017 at 4:12am PDT

She appeared to have been snapped while waiting at an airport, and had captioned the image: ‘Me and my new 💇🏼 are out ✈️.’

Of course, fans were quick to send their compliments. Comments included: ‘Hair looks lovely @oliviajade_attwood very pretty. Hope your well.xx,’ and: ‘I love this. Suits you so well [sic].’

One even suggested: ‘Gosh you should go even shorter it really suits you.’

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

See: Love Island’s Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood Discuss Marriage And Children

However, people did notice one slightly awkward thing about the shot.

Olivia, 26, was clutching a Starbucks cup in her hand. But instead of the name on the side reading ‘Liv’, it said ‘Liz’.

LOLz. It seems there was someone in the country who wasn’t tuning into ITV2 every night at 9pm…

One fan wrote: ‘Does your coffee say Liz @oliviajade_attwood ? 😂,’ while another said; ‘I love that your Starbucks cup says LIZ 😂😂😂 love your hair tho ❤️#whoisliz [sic].’

Olivia came third on this year’s LI, alongside boyfriend Chris Hughes.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

The pair have admitted that they’re totally besotted with each other, but despite being parents to (plastic) baby Cash Hughes, it may be a while before they take the next step.

Liv recently told LOOK: ‘I’ve lived with a boyfriend, and I know the pressure it puts on. So I wouldn’t want to rush back into that too quickly…

‘You can underestimate how much pressure it puts on a relationship.’

Whatever the case, we bet Chris is loving that fresh ‘do.