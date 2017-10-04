Liv opened up about THAT public bust-up...

Reports emerged that Love Island couple Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes went through a bit of a rough patch recently after they were caught arguing at Chris and BFF Kem Cetinay’s single launch for Little Bit Leave It at Ministry Of Sound.

But now Olivia has spoken out about what REALLY went down…

Revealing all to OK! magazine, the blonde beauty said: ‘When I have a few glasses of wine I’m a bit of a nightmare and Chris is still learning how to handle that. I had a few drinks and was just being a bit silly and dancing on a table with Amber. Chris thought I was doing it for attention from other men, which was ridiculous.’

She continued: ‘He snapped at me and it turned into a row, partly because we were both so over-tired and partly because Chris is a jealous person. I didn’t feel like I had done anything wrong and Chris needed to appreciate that, so I decided to leave to diffuse the situation.’

Liv went on: ‘I understand that Chris is very protective of me but I told him that he needs to learn that I am a bit wild and nothing I do is malicious or because I want attention from other men. We promised to let each other know how we’re feeling so we can tackle things before it gets out of hand.’

‘I’m very different to girls that Chris has dated in the past so it’s going to take a bit of getting used to, but we’ll get there,’ she added.

The couple have been the centre of a lot of drama recently, it seems, since Chris exposed messages from Katie Price.

But luckily, Liv doesn’t seem too phased…

‘Katie is a bit delusional to think Chris would fancy her or cheat on me,’ Liv spoke out about the messages from the 39-year-old. ‘I don’t think she cared about the fact he was in a relationship or much younger than her.’

Fans of Olivia and Chris will be happy to know that it looks like there’s not anything that can break these two right now.