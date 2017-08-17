We caught up with Liv yesterday at the launch of her In The Style edit...

It’s official. Olivia Attwood is even MORE stunning in real life.

We sat down with the former Love Island star to chat about her brand new collection for In The Style. And, while we were having a girly gossip about all things fash, we couldn’t help but have a good ol’ chinwag about Chris… obviously.

Liv was showing off her fun, flirty new line as she sported a bardot leaf print playsuit with cute frill detailing. Yup, serious wardrobe envy was had.

The edit is perfect for the Love Island babe, natch, but which celebrity would she most like to see wearing one of her pieces?

‘Ooh, that’s interesting,’ the reality star considered. ‘Morgan Stewart! I literally idolise her. Lucy Mecklenburgh would look fab, she’s always well put together and she’s a bit of a fashionista so I’d be flattered if she wore something from my collection.’

Ooh.

We wondered whether boyfriend Chris Hughes had any influence in Liv’s wardrobe…

‘Oh my God, do you know what he does?’ Liv began.

‘He’s a typical boy… I’ll be like “Do you like this?” and he’ll go “Yeah” then I’ll change and be like “Do you like this?” and he’ll be like “You just showed me that” and I’m like “No, I’ve changed…”‘ she laughed.

‘He’s very quick to tell me I look beautiful and give me confidence which is lovely, but if I hold two things and ask which he likes me he just says “I like them both.”‘

Olivia Attwood’s In The Style collection, Olivia Loves, is available now.

But does Olivia get a say in what Chris wears?

‘Do you know what, he’s very strong willed. There’s a couple of things he’s put on, like a tie-dye hoodie the other day… It made me so upset, it ruined my day. I kept asking him to take it off but he wouldn’t,’ the witty blonde grinned.

‘We went to Nando’s and he finally took it off and I was so happy I had to do a snap to celebrate like ‘It’s off!’ but he dresses really well, he always looks amazing.’

Aww.

We just can’t get enough of these two!

By Emily Jefferies