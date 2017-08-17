Did THIS Former Islander Throw Shade At Olivia Attwood On Her Big Night?

The Love Island lady celebrated the launch of her In The Style range. But fans think another star from the show made a dig on Twitter...

Olivia Attwood celebrated the launch of her In The Style range with a star-studded party on Wednesday night.

The Love Island babe, who came third on the show alongside her beau Chris Hughes, announced the exciting collaboration last week, with her edit of hot high street buys going on sale on Monday.

FINALLY It's LIVE dolls!!!! 💜💜💜 Links in my bio!! Hope you all love it 💜💜💜 @inthestyleuk 🦄🦄🦄 A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Aug 14, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

A number of her reality TV star friends turned out for the occasion to support her, including LI winner Amber Davies, fellow finalist Gabby Dawn Allen and last year’s contestant Olivia Buckland.

They do say the craziest come in three 🙈🙊💕💛 A post shared by Amber Davies ✨ (@amb_d) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Of course, boyfriend Chris Hughes was also by her side, gushing to his Instagram followers about how beaut she was looking. Aww.

Sharing a smoochy snap with his lady, the 24-year-old wrote: ‘Proudest boy tonight, my girl! 🙌🏻🔥💋’.

OH, YOU GUYS.

But a few eagle-eyed fans, who were watching the party unfold on social media, spotted a former Love Island lady make a very unfortunately-timed comment.

✨☀️ A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀CALLY JANE (@misscallyjane) on Aug 12, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

As pictures were starting to emerge from the event, Cally Jane Beech took to Twitter to write: ‘Biggest pet hate … being able to see people’s hair extensions…’

Fans couldn’t help but notice, with one concluding: ‘Throwing some shade at @oliviajade_att there missy…’

Awkward.

But after seeing the reaction that her post received, Cally decided to take to her Twitter account to clear things up.

Tonight has been everything #unreal 💜 @inthestyleuk A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Aug 16, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

The ITVBe star wrote: ‘Actually wasn’t about @oliviajade_att was someone I was stood behind in a shop que love how twitter jump to conclusions tho… [sic]’.

So, there you have it.

No shade to see here.