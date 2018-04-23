After Her Split From Chris Hughes, Olivia Attwood Confirms She’s Seeing Her Ex

'I lost my identity with Chris but I feel like I’m getting it back now'

It looks like Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes are well and truly over.

Olivia, 26, has confirmed that she’s seeing her ex-boyfriend Bradley Dack again, just under a year after she and Chris first hooked up on the ITV2 show.

Olivia tells OK!: ‘We’re seeing each other. It’s going well. Bradley makes me really happy, I lost my identity with Chris but I feel like I’m getting it back now.

‘I’m hopeful that it’ll turn into something more serious, but I’m hesitant to put a label on it at the moment.’

Olivia went on say that she feels ‘very at ease’ with Bradley, who she first met before entering the LI villa.

The news comes just a few weeks after viewers of Chris and Olivia’s reality show Crackin’ On saw them finally go their separate ways, after seven months together and a lot of arguing.

When a particularly difficult row was shown in the last installment of the show, Olivia revealed how difficult it was to watch the breakdown of her relationship on TV.

‘Do you know what, the show airing has been such a bittersweet experience for me and I’m so glad that we didn’t do any more because I don’t think I’d be able to live through it,’ she wrote in her column for New! magazine.

‘I found the scenes in the car really hard to watch because I could see in my face that I looked really ill and drained from the whole situation.

‘I looked totally defeated and I got a lot of my friends and family texting to say they were crying watching it.’

Let’s hope both Olivia and Chris are on the path to happiness again.