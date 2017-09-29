Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes Silence THOSE ‘Split’ Rumours

The pair seemed to enjoy their most recent date night...

Fans have been worrying about Love Island‘s Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood ever since reports claimed that they’d had a fall-out at his Ministry Of Sound gig.

At the time, reports alleged that the pair had left the club separately following an argument, and Liv was then thought to have flown to Germany.

According to The Sun, the relationship wasn’t fully over but they were ‘re-evaluating their future together’.

Breaking her silence after the reports, the 26-year-old sparked further concern when she posted a cryptic message to Twitter.

‘Sorry I have been so quiet, sometimes in life you just need a minute to disconnect and remember what’s important.

‘But thank you so much for all your lovely comments and messages, I can’t reply to them all but I do see them and they feed my soul. I love you guys,’ she wrote.

But the pair – who, before the rumours hit, seemed to be have been going from strength-to-strength after leaving the show – have finally put all of the speculation to bed.

Enjoying a date night together at Thorpe Park’s Fright Night on Thursday, the LI couple posed for the cameras – even sharing a smooch for photographers.

It definitely looks like things are ON. And we’re so happy to see it.

And Olivia has also been posting some adorable snaps on social media too.

Never a quiet day with this one 👦🏼 wouldn't have it any other way 💫 A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on Sep 26, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

In fact, according to Chris, the pair may have been discussing their future together.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

In a recent interview, which reportedly came ‘just days’ before the pair’s rumoured ‘split’, the 24-year-old told The Sun: ‘Olivia wants me to [propose], she literally…yeah…wants to marry me.’

We’re pleased to see one of our favourite Love Island couples are still going strong.