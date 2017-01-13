Ola Jordan On CBB’s James: ‘He Was Not The Guy I Know At Home’

James Jordan has entered the CBB house for the second time, and his wife has spoken out about his on-screen behaviour...

Ola Jordan has embraced the role of supportive wife since her husband James Jordan stepped into the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The 34-year-old has wasted no time in sharing the love on social media, commenting on her hubby’s on-screen antics and retweeting messages of support from their fans and friends.

No stranger to the Channel 5 gameshow, his current All Star status marks the second time that the former Strictly Come Dancing star has taken part, first appearing back in 2014 and finishing third.

But his wife – who’s no stranger to reality TV herself, having appeared in the latest series of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here – has just confessed that she didn’t like watching her husband during his previous appearance on the show.

In fact, she didn’t even like him very much. Awks.

During her appearance on Loose Women this week, Ola explained: ‘I can watch him in the house this time.

‘The first time he was in it I didn’t like him. I didn’t like my own husband. He was not the guy I know at home.’

This time around, James has been receiving quite a bit of praise on social media, particularly with the way that he handled that controversial ‘flirty’ situation between Nicola McLean and Jamie O’Hara.

Earlier this week, viewers watched a visibly drunk Nicola and Jamie get cosy in the smoking area. Calum was watching the whole thing and, after seeing them share a kiss on the cheek, repeatedly encouraged Jamie to ‘kiss her on the lips’ and let him ‘watch’.

It was James Jordan that stepped in and encouraged Nicola to remove herself from the situation and go to bed.

The team looking after Nicola’s Twitter account even took to the social media site to praise the former Strictly star, saying, ‘James is a proper gentleman & acted like a real friend to Nicola there. @The_OlaJordan has him well trained’.