Ola Jordan Reveals She Wants To Have Children When She Leaves The Jungle

The I'm A Celebrity contestant opened up about children, and her husband responded on Twitter...

Between nerve-racking, vertigo-inducing challenges and the welcoming of two new campmates into the jungle, the I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestants had a rather emotional chat about parenthood.

Professional dancer Ola Jordan shared her desires to one day start a family with her husband of 13 years James Jordan.

Happy 13th Anniversary to my gorgeous husband @jamesjordan1978 .Can't imagine life without you. Love you. ❤️

Speaking to her fellow celebs, Ola admitted she would ‘love to have children’. Awww!

James Jordan has revealed to the Daily Star that the couple have discussed plans to start a family.

‘Ola quit Strictly because she wanted to have a baby.

‘We are doing loads of practising but she wanted to do I’m A Celeb first’, he said.

Hmmm.. That might be a little TMI, James!

Ola has also previosuly spoken about the pressures of starting a family, saying ‘I’m at that age now where people expect you to be pregnant or have a child. People say: ‘Hurry up. You’re not getting any younger.’

‘Every time we see my dad he says: ‘Where’s the baby?’ It’s not rude for people to ask us though, as we’ve been married so long.’

In the conversation about family, Lisa Snowden also shared her desire to have kids, but feared she had ‘left it kind of late’.

She said, ‘Not now… It’s a weird one because it’s so hard. I left it kind of late.

‘I didn’t find anybody that I wanted to actually be with and I didn’t want to have kids to just…have kids.

‘I wanted that unit kind of thing.’

Larry Lamb also revealed aspects of his personal life, admitting he has a long lost daughter.

Opening up to Adam Thomas, he admitted that he had a daughter called Vanessa who he has only met once.

When Larry and Anita’s marriage broke down, she moved to Germany with Vanessa and after she found a new partner, Larry lost all touch with them both completely.

After explaining his situation, Adam asked if Larry had ever wanted to reach out to Vanessa, saying

‘Have you ever want to…?’

To which Larry answered: ‘Yeah, I always did.’

🙁

By Catherine Delves