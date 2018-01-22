This Orange Is The New Black Star Just Showed Off Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet

And she looked beautiful...

Orange Is The New Black star Yael Stone is proving to be one of the most talked-about from this year’s SAG Awards.

Best known for her role as Lorna Morello on the binge-worthy Netflix show, she walked the carpet at Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards in a flowing yellow gown – showing off her blossoming baby bump at the same time.

The expectant star previously shared a snap of her pregnancy belly on Instagram.

Taking to the social media site on New Year’s Day, Yael posted a Polaroid from the previous evening’s celebrations.

She can clearly be seen cradling her bump, and she captioned the moment: ‘Hello 2018. Last night Gloria Gaynor sang from her soul and reminded us We Will Survive.

‘And we will, we’ll thrive. Much love ❤️’.