The OC’s Mischa Barton Has Reportedly Been Hospitalised

The former child star has checked into hospital following a 'disturbance' at her home...

Mischa Barton has been taken to a hospital in LA after local authorities responded to a disturbance call, according to multiple reports.

The 31-year-old, who found fame on teen cult drama series The OC playing Marissa Cooper, is reported to have been behaving erratically in the garden of her home in West Hollywood.

TMZ also reported that authorities responded to a call on Thursday morning, after friends and neighbours were left extremely concerned.

It has been said that the star, who most recently took part in Dancing With The Stars, was voluntarily transported to a nearby hospital for an alleged ‘mental evaluation’.

A West Hollywood Sheriff’s deputy has now confirmed to E! News: ‘She was making incoherent statements that made absolutely no sense and she was transported to the hospital.’

Mischa’s rep has not yet given a comment on the situation.

In an interview with PEOPLE back in 2013, the actress opened up about suffering a ‘full-on breakdown’ in 2009.

She told the publication: ‘It was terrifying. Straight out of Girl, Interrupted. Story of my life.’

Mischa described the ‘enormous pressure’ she felt during her early years in front of the camera, explaining that this ultimately lead to her feeling as though her life was spiralling out of her own control.

We are sending our love to Mischa, and hope that she is now receiving the help and support that she needs.