On the third day of Christmas, Kim Kardashian West gave to thee…gorgeous pictures of North West and Reign Disick!

In what could very well be a new holiday tradition, Kim Kardashian has been releasing one picture of a family member per day in her “25 Days of Christmas” countdown. One the first day, it was an adorable image of Saint West standing among brown paper–wrapped presents, and the next two days also featured the family’s insanely cute children!

On Saturday, a.k.a. Day 2 of Kardashian Christmas, 4-year-old North West’s portrait was released, and it’s every bit as aww-inducing as you’d expect. In the image, little North is looking up at what appears to be her mum, letting her long, curly hair fall down her back. On the other side of the pic is a set of toned abs—Kourtney, is that you?

Then, on Sunday, it was a picture of Kourtney Kardashian’s 2-year-old son, Reign, whose long blonde hair is falling adorably in his face.