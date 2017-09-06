There were doubts – lots of them – but the comedian seems to have won over Bake Off sceptics with his outlandish outfits. And we LOVE it...

If anyone was worried about the new series of The Great British Bake Off – thanks to the departure of twinkly eyed Mary Berry, Mel and Sue’s top bantz and the quite frankly shocking move to Channel 4 – they needn’t have wasted the energy.

People have praised the diversity of contestants and even Mary Berry herself has given the new show her seal of approval, calling it ‘brilliant’ – but it’s the unlikely new host, Noel Fielding, who has truly won over our cold, British hearts.

Us millennials have long loved Noel Fielding for his dry sense of humour (we’re still watching re-runs of that Big Fat Quiz of the Year with Russell Brand) and quirky ways, but now he’s making an impression on a whole new audience.

In particular, it’s his snazzy shirts that seem to be a big hit with GBBO viewers, and they’ve taken to Twitter to praise his – quite frankly – flawless style.

‘Clearly the only things I’m going to be lusting after more than the cakes are Noel Fielding’s shirts # GBBO, ‘ said one excited viewer.

Another said, ‘Prediction. Noel Fielding’s shirts will take on the same legendary status as Mary Berry’s blazers. It’s a treat for the eyes # gbbo.’

‘I was unsure at first but now I’m a new bake off convert,’ admitted a third, ‘this may be helped by how much I love Noel’s shirts! # GBBO # noelfielding # snazzy’.

Noel’s appointment divided opinion amongst GBBO fans when it was announced back in March.

He was an unlikely choice for bunting and battenburg, and many were sceptical about whether his sarcastic brand of humour would be in-keeping with the gentle nature of the show.

But Channel 4 know how to work a controversy, and we think this years Bake Off is proving to be well worth tuning in for.

By Marianna Manson