Bake Off Viewers Felt This Part Of Last Night’s Show Was ‘Irresponsible’

Noel Fielding hid in a fridge during a skit with co-host Sandi Toksvig

It’s happened. We’re officially obsessed with The Great British Bake Off again.

We’re not gonna lie, we were sceptical when we first heard that the show was moving to Channel 4. But three weeks in, and we’re counting down the days until our next fix of Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, Prue Leith and the Bake Off tent.

The new presenters had a lot to live up to, following in the footsteps of Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins. But TBH, we think they’re doing a pretty good job.

However, not everyone was impressed with one of their skits on last night’s episode.

In the scene, we saw Sandi, 59, open a fridge to reveal her co-host crouched inside. Noel, 44, told the bakers much time they had left, before Sandi closed the door on him again.

While some praised the moment for its comic value, others complained that they felt the programme was being ‘irresponsible’. They were concerned that young viewers may try to copy Noel, which could lead to dangerous consequences.

One tweet read: ‘@BritishBakeOff What on earth were they thinking putting Noel in the fridge.Years ago many children died after playing with such appliances [sic].’

Others wrote: ‘@noelfielding11 @sanditoksvig @GBBOUK irresponsible to show noel inside a fridge. Kids may think this is ok, I remember warnings as a kid,’ and: ‘@BritishBakeOff what possessed you to show Noel Fielding in a fridge with Sandi Toksvig shutting the door. Irresponsible [sic].’

There’s now a bit of a debate raging online, with fans sticking up for the pair.

Opposing comments include: ‘Lol people complaining Noel being shut in the fridge was a bad message for kids. I didn’t realize #gbbo parented a nation’s children,’ and: ‘When Noel Fielding was in the fridge I literally fell off my bed laughing😂 You my good sir, are fantastic!❤️ #gbbo [sic].’

