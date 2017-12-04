Nicole Scherzinger Really Wanted To Perform A Duet On The X Factor

Her act Kevin Davy White ended up taking to the stage with Tokio Myers instead...

Last night was The X Factor final, and that can only mean one thing.

Well, two things. Firstly, that Christmas is a whole lot sooner than we thought. And secondly, that we have a new champion.

It was band Rak-Su – AKA Ashley, Jamaal, Myles, and Mustafa – who were named the winners, beating solo singer Grace Davies in a tense episode.

It’s safe to say the boys are pretty thrilled with the result, captioning an Instagram snap: ‘OMFG THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH WE FLIPPING DID IT THANK YOH THANK OU THANK YOU!!!!!!! WE LOVE YOU ALL [sic].’

But there’s reportedly one person who wasn’t entirely happy with the weekend’s proceedings.

On Saturday, we saw the contestants duet with famous faces. Rak-Su performed alongside Naughty Boy and Wyclef Jean, Grace sang with Paloma Faith and Kevin Davy White was joined by Britain’s Got Talent winner Tokio Myers.

Now Kevin’s mentor Nicole Scherzinger has admitted that she would’ve liked to have been on stage with Kevin, telling the Daily Star: ‘I’m not going to lie, I’m gutted but X Factor didn’t ask me to do it.

‘I would have loved to have shared the stage with Kevin and blow the roof off but other people think differently.’

Eep. We loved Kevin and Tokio teaming up, but we wouldn’t have been averse to hearing Scherzy belt a few notes out.

