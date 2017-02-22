Nicole Scherzinger Is Her Usual LOL Self At The BRIT Awards

Anna Duff
By

The singer joined her X Factor co-star Simon Cowell on stage to present One Direction with a gong...

Nicole Scherzinger at the BRIT Awards 2017

Nicole Scherzinger never fails to make us LOL.

The 38-year-old singer appeared at the BRIT Awards earlier this evening, to present the award for British Artist Video Of The Year alongside her X Factor boss Simon Cowell.

See: BRIT Awards Dresses 2017: The Best From The Red Carpet

Nicole Scherzinger at the BRIT Awards 2017

Nicole Scherzinger worked a red ensemble at the BRIT Awards

She looked fierce AF in a studded red blazer dress and thigh-high boots combo, which she’d paired with an extravagant beauty look.

Her brunette locks had been teased into a volumised back-combed (and crimped) ‘do. It was very 90s, and probably shouldn’t have worked, but it SO did.

Because she’s Nicole Scherzinger, obv.

Nicole Scherzinger at the BRIT Awards 2017

Nicole Scherzinger and Simon Cowell presented One Direction’s Liam Payne with a gong

See: Little Mix’s BRIT Awards Performance Sets Twitter Alight

Nicole and Simon couldn’t resist a bit of banter as they honoured One Direction’s single History, handing the gong to Liam Payne.

And viewers loved it, with Tweets including: ‘#NicoleScherzinger is just my woman idol she’s extremely beautiful…. And sexy and sherrrrrmazing #BRITs2017,’ and: ‘She’s so cuuuute omgg @NicoleScherzy “can I say it? Can I say it?” 😭💞 #BRITs [sic].’

Louis Tomlinson is currently on a break from One Direction

One Direction picked up the gong for Best British Video

One joked: ‘Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger hit the #Brits stage and give us the most cringy moment so far. Good ol’ cray-cray Scherzy – love her! [sic].’

But of course, not everyone had such kind things to say. *Sigh*.

In fact, they thought she may have been enjoying herself a little too much. One wrote: ‘Is it just me or does Nicole  Scherzinger look out of it 😂,’ while another said: ‘I think @NicoleScherzy might have been just a wee bit pished though ! #BRITs2017 [sic].’

Hmm. After seeing Nicole on The X Factor every Saturday night last year, we think it’s pretty clear that she’s just ALWAYS the life of the party.

And we love her for it. Congratulations to One Direction!