Nicole Scherzinger Is Her Usual LOL Self At The BRIT Awards

The singer joined her X Factor co-star Simon Cowell on stage to present One Direction with a gong...

Nicole Scherzinger never fails to make us LOL.

The 38-year-old singer appeared at the BRIT Awards earlier this evening, to present the award for British Artist Video Of The Year alongside her X Factor boss Simon Cowell.

She looked fierce AF in a studded red blazer dress and thigh-high boots combo, which she’d paired with an extravagant beauty look.

Her brunette locks had been teased into a volumised back-combed (and crimped) ‘do. It was very 90s, and probably shouldn’t have worked, but it SO did.

Because she’s Nicole Scherzinger, obv.

Nicole and Simon couldn’t resist a bit of banter as they honoured One Direction’s single History, handing the gong to Liam Payne.

And viewers loved it, with Tweets including: ‘#NicoleScherzinger is just my woman idol she’s extremely beautiful…. And sexy and sherrrrrmazing #BRITs2017,’ and: ‘She’s so cuuuute omgg @NicoleScherzy “can I say it? Can I say it?” 😭💞 #BRITs [sic].’

One joked: ‘Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger hit the #Brits stage and give us the most cringy moment so far. Good ol’ cray-cray Scherzy – love her! [sic].’

But of course, not everyone had such kind things to say. *Sigh*.

In fact, they thought she may have been enjoying herself a little too much. One wrote: ‘Is it just me or does Nicole Scherzinger look out of it 😂,’ while another said: ‘I think @NicoleScherzy might have been just a wee bit pished though ! #BRITs2017 [sic].’

Hmm. After seeing Nicole on The X Factor every Saturday night last year, we think it’s pretty clear that she’s just ALWAYS the life of the party.

And we love her for it. Congratulations to One Direction!