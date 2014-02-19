Nicole Richie Gets Her Britney Spears Wishes Granted, And It’s Epic

Nicole Richie has made no secret over the years of the massive obsession she has with Britney Spears, and now her wildest wishes have been granted by the lady herself after she was pulled up on stage during a Las Vegas show.

Watching from the audience, the super-stylish mum had the spotlight swiftly turned on her when Brit decided she wanted Nic to take part in her dominatrix act.

Tying her up in chains and walking her across the floor, the superstar made the mum-of-two get on all fours as she was surrounded by dancers in PVC clothes.

“Can we all give a round of applause to @NicoleRichie for playing along in the show tonight? U looked hot crawling on all fours ;),” wrote the newly brunette singer after the saucy performance had finished.

Nicole took to Instagram to share her excitement, posting two candid snaps of herself hugging pop idol Brit and receiving a fierce tee from Ms Spears after their dance duet.

In fact, the House Of Harlow designer was so ecstatic about the whole event she tweeted the Toxic singer again today about their on-stage antics: “Am I alive? RT @britneyspears: @NicoleRichie Thanks for dancing tonight! xoxox.”

We’re mega glad this moment has finally arrived for you, Nicole. We know you’ve been practising for a reaaaaaaaally long time…

By Claire Blackmore

