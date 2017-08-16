Did Nicola Roberts Just Throw Shade At Sarah Harding Over CBB?

After seeing the 31-year-old's latest Instagram post, that's what some fans seem to think...

Eep. Did Nicola Roberts just make a thinly-veiled dig at ex-Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding?

As you probably know, Sarah is currently in the Celebrity Big Brother house. She hasn’t had the easiest time so far, and now she’s divided viewers with a conversation about girl group Fifth Harmony.

In scenes shown on Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, she ranted to housemate Chad Johnson: ‘They all wear next to nothing, all the girl bands do these days. Slutty, slutty, slutty. Sex sells, sex sells.

‘We used to have to do proper dance routines. They just do slut drops now.’

So of course, Nicola’s fans couldn’t help putting two and two together when she shared a photo of a hat with the words ‘Women in music are dangerously underestimated’ emblazoned across it last night.

She’d also added the caption: ‘And that’s why we have to support each other. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿.’

And that's why we have to support each other. ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 A post shared by Nicola Roberts (@lilcola) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Comments included: ‘Yes women empowerment 🙌💃💜 no slut shaming here 👏,’ and: ‘I wonder if this aimed at your former bandmate?’

However, others seemed to think it was just a coincidence, with one writing: ‘People are making something out of nothing. it’s not “insensitive”, it’s a post about women in the music industry supporting eachother. there’s nothing wrong with that <3 [sic].’

Hmm. Whatever the case, Nadine Coyle is the only member of Girls Aloud who’s openly spoken out about Sarah’s appearance on CBB.

She Tweeted earlier this month: ‘SARAH IS IN BB. She is such a gentle sweet soul at heart!!! I am so nervous for her but hoping she has a wonderful time!! 💝💕💃🎈.’

Have you been watching CBB? Let us know your thoughts over on Twitter @lookmagazine.