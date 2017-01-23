Nicola McLean’s Twitter Account Was On Fire During This Weekend’s CBB

The 'friends' who are manning the model's account had a lot to say about her row with Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag...

Nicola McLean hasn’t had an easy time of it during the last few episodes of Celebrity Big Brother.

The 36-year-old wasted no time in revealing her excitement at being placed into the house with fellow All Stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag at the start of the series, branding them her favourite housemates to have watched from home.

The three of them quickly formed a strong bond. It was an unlikely friendship (largely due to the fact that Speidi don’t ever seem to get on with anybody), but it was one that we thoroughly enjoyed watching.

No friendship comes without its bumps in the road, but we’ve been left wondering whether Speidi and Nicola will come back from their latest spat.

On Saturday’s episode of the show, viewers tuned in and watched the former Hills couple nominate Nicola for immunity against eviction.

Ish then appeared to hit the fan when it came to Nicola making her choice. The model opted not to return the favour, instead voting for Coleen Nolan. As a result of her decision, Spencer and Heidi are now up for eviction indefinitely.

And you can only imagine how that went down.

After experiencing some major awkwardness, the mum-of-three decided to confront the situation head-on and apologise.

She told them: ‘I’m absolutely devastated. You’re the last people in here I’d want to hurt or offend!’

Nicola added, ‘I would never have put you up for a killer nomination. I don’t want to row with you. I don’t want this beef with you because I really like you. This is really horrible.’

Not one to be very forgiving, Spencer seemed to reject her words, telling her: ‘Just so you know this all sounds great but I was done with you the second you held up Coleen’s face up.

‘I don’t have beef, it’s just like, whatever you say from here on out, I won’t believe you one bit.’

Ouch.

Well, whoever was in charge of Nicola’s Twitter account sure had a lot to say on the subject.

Tweets included:

McLean’s bio reads: ‘Currently in #CBB Account being run by friends #nicolaCBB’.

Well, someone’s got your back, lady.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm.