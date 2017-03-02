Nicola McLean Opens Up About Her Eye Condition: ‘Now I Can Barely See’

Viewers noticed that the mum-of-two was having issues while on Celebrity Big Brother, and now she's spoken out about her eyesight...

Nicola McLean has spoken out about the eye condition that drew attention on Celebrity Big Brother.

The 35-year-old model was seen covering her right eye more than once on the Channel 5 reality show, with reports at the time suggesting that she’d been diagnosed with light sensitivity.

But she’s now explained to The Sun Online: ‘I have always had bad eyesight in my left eye but my right eye has always been fine and then about two months before Big Brother I noticed my eyesight changing.

‘Now I can barely see out of this eye, I’m talking barely see, I’ve got a contact in it now.

‘Basically what’s happened is, this right eye, I can’t see out of but it’s also developed an adult squint, which is so rare.’

Nicola was born with a squint in her left eye, which was later rectified. Doctors believe her current condition could have been caused by the pregnancy-related diabetes she suffered from while carrying sons Rocky and Striker.

Unfortunately, the speculation from CBB viewers wasn’t always kind, and she’s now admitted that she felt self-conscious about her appearance on the programme.

Nicola continues: ‘That’s why I was so paranoid about it. As what would happen is, I would take the contact lens out, get in bed, then all the arguments would kick off so I’d have to cover my eye.