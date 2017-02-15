CBB’s Nicola McLean’s Husband Sends A Strong Message On Valentine’s Day

The reality star and her husband Tom Williams did something pretty significant on Feb 14th...

Celebrity Big Brother viewers were left wondering about Nicola McLean and husband Tom Williams after things got a little dramatic in the famous Channel 5 house.

Of course, Nic’ went into the show as a married woman, but was soon accused of ‘flirting’ with housemate Jamie O’Hara. What’s more, there were a few comments alluding to her man’s alleged ‘infidelity’, leaving many wondering what might happen when the mum-of-two returned to her family after the series finale.

Lego batman with my 3 boys #family #cinema @tomwilliams3 #Rocky #striker #mumlife #halftermfun A post shared by Nicola McLean (@nicolamclean30) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:49am PST

But it seems as though those fears might have been short-lived, as the couple have just sent a pretty powerful message about their marriage.

Stepping out for a Valentine’s Day date just a few weeks after the Celebrity Big Brother live final, Nicola put on a loved-up display alongside her man – with a sparkling new ring on that finger.

Have to say a huge thank you to @sparklingjewellery for making this ring for Tom to surprise me with! I liked my costume version of it but I love my real one even more 💗💗💍💍 A post shared by Nicola McLean (@nicolamclean30) on Feb 14, 2017 at 3:08am PST

Nicola took to Instagram to show off her V-Day gift, taking a selfie with the ring and announcing to her followers: ‘Have to say a huge thank you to @sparklingjewellery for making this ring for Tom to surprise me with! I liked my costume version of it but I love my real one even more.’

Love is love – it doesn't need explaining . #Wife4Life #Valentine A post shared by Tom Williams 3 (@tomwilliams3) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:06am PST

A source has reportedly opened up to The Sun about the romantic gesture, telling the publication: ‘It was a Valentine’s gift from Tom.

‘She liked a costume ring that she was sent so Tom had a real pink diamond version of it made for her by the same jeweller as a Valentine’s surprise.’

Date night with the wife #cheers A post shared by Tom Williams 3 (@tomwilliams3) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:12pm PST

Of course, the moment has particular relevance for the pair, as it was alleged that Nicola refused to wear her original wedding band after Tom’s reported infidelity.

We hope that this is the start of a happy new chapter for the pair.