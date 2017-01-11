Nicola McLean’s Husband Breaks His Silence After THAT Celebrity Big Brother Moment

After Nicola was accused of getting 'flirty' with housemate and close friend Jamie O'Hara in the CBB house...

Nicola McLean’s husband has broken his silence following that episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

The mum-of-two sparked quite the reaction from CBB viewers during an episode that aired on Monday night, which saw her and Jamie O’Hara indulging in some drunken flirtation.

The footballer told his housemate that he ‘loves’ her whilst also branding her an ‘angel’. The pair soon shared some cuddles and a kiss on the cheek.

After some teasing from Calum – who wanted them to kiss on the lips – Nicola ended up going to bed, with Jamie offering to help her into her PJs.

Awkward.

Having known each other for years, Jamie is good pals with Nicola’s husband, Tom Williams. What’s more, Nic’ used to be BFFs with Danielle Lloyd, who is now Jamie’s ex wife, before they fell out. So there’s definitely a lot of history there.

It seems that, hours later, Nicola was concerned about how her behaviour might be perceived from the audience at home – including her hubby.

She woke up and asked her housemates, ‘Is Tom gonna hate me?’

Angie Best told her that she might have some ‘explaining to do.’

But then Nic’ defiantly appeared to reference the rumours that her man had allegedly cheated on her in the past, hitting back, ‘I don’t have to explain anything, that’s the joy of when someone f***s up so bad, you’ve got a free card.’

Ouch.

Tom, 36, has now broken his silence on the topic, for the first time since the controversial episode aired.

The soccer player, who plays for Arizona United, has hit back at a journalist who requested an interview, saying, ‘Pretty sure I’ve made it clear over the years I’m not interested…’

Nicola’s husband then took to Twitter to criticise the Channel 5 show, accusing them of being selective about the parts they show to the audience.

He tweeted: ‘Interesting that @bbuk didn’t show that Nicola has been with a psychiatrist all day @Rylan @EmmaWillis…’

Fans were quick to point out that contact with housemates is forbidden, with many asking how he was aware of this.

Hmm.

