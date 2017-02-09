The Celebrity Big Brother star admitted she had no idea Kim had suffered a stillbirth

It felt like there wasn’t a day when Nicola McLean and Kim Woodburn weren’t at loggerheads in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

You’ll no doubt remember the internet meltdown that happened during one argument, which saw Nicola throwing a particularly ‘low’ comment about being ‘childless’ in Kim’s direction.

It seems that Nicola is now feeling pretty devastated about her own comment, after learning that Kim suffered a devastating stillbirth when she was just 23.

Revealing she has suffered her own losses after two miscarriages, Nicola was eager to set the record straight when she discovered Kim’s news upon leaving the house last Friday.

‘I would stand in front of her now and apologise wholeheartedly,’ the CBB finalist told The Sun.

‘I did not know that when Kim and I had that argument, and certainly – had I had known that – being a woman who is desperate for more kids and who has suffered two miscarriages herself, I certainly would never ever, ever have said that in a derogatory way.’

She added: ‘Never in my life would I ever ever be that disrespectful about anyone going through any kind of tragedy on that level.’

The 35-year-old was heavily criticised by viewers for the argument with Kim, but she wouldn’t have known about it at the time.

It all started when the How Clean Is Your House? presenter called Nicola out for swearing, reminding her that she’s a ‘mum’ while implying that she should know better.

This led Nicola to hit back, ‘And you’re not and that’s your problem.’

She then went on to add, ‘If you want to go low, I’ll go lower.’

Kim first spoke about the heartbreaking tragedy in her 2006 autobiography Unbeaten: The Story of My Brutal Childhood.

She revealed that she had given birth to a stillborn baby boy when she was 23 years old.

In an interview with Reveal, Kim previously said: ‘It was a very sad part of my life. I would never go back to visit the spot where it happened. That would just be too much. I couldn’t do it.’

